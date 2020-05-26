May 26 Businesses Reopening

Antonina Ni Dhuinn RT @RTE_PrimeTime: "Social distancing has been key to saving lives in this country" Health Minister Simon Harris on the two meter social di… 9 seconds ago
Eddie RT @reubing: Gov Cuomo is ringing the bell on the New York Stock Exchange to signal its reopening.
When will he ring the bell allowing sm… 1 minute ago
Suffolk NY Health According to NYS: the phase-in plan prioritizes businesses that have a greater economic impact and inherently low r… https://t.co/bcq6RprrnH 2 minutes ago
~M.G.H.~🌟 RT @PennslytckySue: https://t.co/tUeYNMNmk6
Pennsylvanians are very capable of safely reopening their businesses and factories and stores… 2 minutes ago
Siusaidh Chaimbeul RT @frogsarelovely: Kahnawake, Kanesatake businesses remain closed despite Quebec reopening https://t.co/PYkRPEFOTN 3 minutes ago
BloomingdaleDC RT @ScottRobertsDC: today's #Ward5 @CM_McDuffie #coronavirus response: moving closer to a phased reopening and PPE supplies for small busin… 3 minutes ago
Ballooneyland 🎈🎈🎈 RT @dailybriefing: We're expecting @PressSec to brief at any moment, but we'll kick off the show with @BretBaier as he discusses:
- @kayl… 4 minutes ago
Vivian Vennicia RT @ShaineScalph: Instead of businesses reopening safely, businesses should reopen dangerously. 4 minutes ago
Lawrence Co. Businesses Ready To ReopenLater this week, Lawrence County is one of 17 counties moving to the "green" phase, KDKA's John Shumway reports.
Local Business Owners Worry Some Might Not Reopen As NYC Shutdown Drags OnAs California allows retail stores to reopen, some shops in the tri-state area say they'll reopen with or without permission; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.