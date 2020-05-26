A Film By Errol Morris - Documentary movie

Global  

A Film By Errol Morris (2020) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME Documentary Film A FILM BY ERROL MORRIS (w/t) asks the question why Leary, the High Priest of LSD, became a narc in 1974 and seemingly abandoned the millions he urged to turn on, tune in and drop out.

Was his “perfect love” Joanna Harcourt-Smith a government pawn, as suggested by Allen Ginsberg?

Or was she simply a rich, beautiful, young woman out for the adventure of a lifetime?

Morris and Harcourt-Smith will reexamine this chaotic period of her life and explore the mystery of the Leary saga: his period of exile, reimprisonment and subsequent cooperation with the authorities.

Devotion or selfishness?

Perfect love or outright betrayal?

Destiny or manipulation?

The film is inspired by Harcourt-Smith’s memoir, Tripping the Bardo with Timothy Leary: My Psychedelic Love Story.

