Intersection of State Rd. 26 and Newman Rd. closing for 45 days

State road 26 at newman road is closing for 45-days starting next monday.

This closure is for the road between u-s 231 and sharon chapel road.

The city of west lafayette is adding a round-about and an extra traffic lane.

Director of development erin easter says that area was due for improvements.

This project is part of the newman road underpass project that began in march.

Easter says a month and a half road closure isn't bad for a project like this.

In terms of road closures for construction it's pretty short, it'll be very quick turn around for that stretch of road and it'll be open in time for school.

The project will start on june first and end july 15th.

The entire underpass project is set for completion in early november.

