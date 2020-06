The Scalphunters movie (1968) - Burt Lancaster, Shelley Winters, Telly Savalas Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:14s - Published 3 weeks ago The Scalphunters movie (1968) - Burt Lancaster, Shelley Winters, Telly Savalas The Scalphunters movie trailer (1968) - Plot synopsis: Forced to trade his valuable furs for a well-educated escaped slave, a rugged trapper vows to recover the pelts from the Indians and later the renegades that killed them. Director: Sydney Pollack Writer: William W. Norton Stars: Burt Lancaster, Shelley Winters, Telly Savalas 0

