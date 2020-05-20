Global  

James Bond LICENCE TO KILL Movie (1989) - Clip - Barrelhead bar fight Bond (Timothy Dalton) and Pam Bouvier (Carrie Lowell) square up to Sanchez’s men in the Barrelhead bar in LICENCE TO KILL (1989).

“I portrayed Pam as gritty and tough,” said Lowell.

“When Bond meets her at the bar, she’s wearing a black leather vest and carrying a sawn-off shotgun.

She’s flinging men over her shoulder and smashing bottles on their heads.” Plot synopsis: After capturing a drug lord, Felix Leiter is left for dead and his wife is murdered.

James Bond goes rogue and seeks vengeance on those responsible, as he infiltrates an organisation posing as a hitman.

Director: John Glen Writers: Michael G.

Wilson, Richard Maibaum, Ian Fleming Stars: Timothy Dalton, Carey Lowell, Robert Davi

