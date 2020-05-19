Doctors urge parents to not skip children's checkups during pandemic Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:42s - Published 35 minutes ago Doctors urge parents to not skip children's checkups during pandemic Pediatricians report nervousness among parents across the Kansas City area and the country about bringing their children to doctor's offices during the COVID-19 pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Doctors urge parents to not skip children's checkups during pandemic SURE WHO WILL BE CUT.PARENTS OF YOUNGCHILDREN MAY BEWEIGHING A BIG DECISIONAS YEARLY CHECKUPS ANDSCHOOL PHYSICALS AREFAST APPROACHING.SOME FAMILIES EXPRESSCONCERNS ABOUTPOTENTIALLY EXPOSINGKIDS TO COVID-19.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER JORDAN BETTSTALKED TO ONE MOM WHOWENT TO THE DOCTOR'SOFFICE TODAY.AMANDA BRADSHAW ISHERE AT CHILDREN'SMERCY BROADWAYCLINICS FOR HER SON'SBOWEN FIRST CHECK UP.Amanda Bradshaw, mom of twomonth old baby"They found some abnormalheart rhythms and ended uphaving a really fast heart rate.So, he got sent over tochildren's mercy."BECAUSE OF THAT, HESPENT TWO MONTHS INTHE N-I-C-U.Amanda Bradshaw, mom of twomonth old baby"Got to be a good boy andtake in most of his bottles andgot to go home."BUT, HIS TIME GOING TOTHE HOSPITAL ISN'T OVER.BOWEN IS DUE FOR HISFIRST SET OF SHOTS ANDHIS MOM WAS NERVOUSABOUT COMING INBECAUSE OF COVID-19.Amanda Bradshaw, mom of twomonth old baby"I am a high risk too withhaving high blood pressurenow."PEDIATRICIANS ARESEEING THISNERVOUSNESS ALLACROSS K-C AND AROUNDTHE NATION.Dr. George Phillips, DivisionDirectorfor General Pediatrics atChildren'sMercy"everything from our checkups even for children who arecalling in for same dayappointments. We had abouta 65 percent decrease in ourclinic visits right off thebat."DR GEORGE PHILLIPS SAYSIT'S THE SMALL ONES LIKEBOWEN THAT NEED THOSEVITAL APPOINTMENTS.Dr. George Phillips, DivisionDirectorfor General Pediatrics atChildren'sMercy"We are worried about notgiving immunizations and therisk of infectious diseases likewhopping cough that's a bigone. Measles is obviouslyanother one we would beconcerned about."THIS MOTHER SAYS SHE ISTHANKFUL THE HOSPITALIS PROTECTING FAMILIESWITH SOCIAL DISTANCINGSIGNS AND WEARINGMASKS.BRADSHAW SAYS WHILESHE WAS WORRIED, SHEKNOWS HER SON'S HEALTHCOMES FIRST.Amanda Bradshaw, mom of twomonth old baby"We gotta make the best outof the best of a worst situationand we will do what we needto do to get better, huhbuddy.





You Might Like

Tweets about this 🇺🇸#TS1743-/-#DSDI1776-#KBB RT @41actionnews: COVID-19 concerns have prompted many parents to put off routine checkups, but doctors say they are vital via @JordanBetts… 3 hours ago 41 Action News COVID-19 concerns have prompted many parents to put off routine checkups, but doctors say they are vital via… https://t.co/fuVdgl4Jhj 3 hours ago First Things First The COVID-19 pandemic has led many parents to skip well-child checkups. Doctors and public health experts worry tha… https://t.co/yNU4i2gghT 5 days ago Bella Dawn RT @AZFTF: Current times have led many parents to skip well-child checkups and the #immunizations that go with them. Doctors say don’t skip… 1 week ago

Related videos from verified sources Local expert warns of fewer childhood vaccinations during pandemic



Recent reports from the CDC show doctors have given fewer childhood vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic, possibly because parents are worried about taking their children to the doctor’s office.. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:38 Published 6 days ago Parents avoiding vaccines for kids



During the coronavirus pandemic, your family's health is a top priority. But many are avoiding doctor's offices these days for routine visits including regular check-ups for children. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 01:16 Published 1 week ago