NHL announces 'Return to Play' plan with Las Vegas as a possible hub city for playoff action

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. In a new report from Zillow rent prices are slowing due to the pandemic. Another report out today..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:14Published
Right now, thousands of valley residents are out of work, which could also mean a loss of health insurance. 13 Action News Reporter Tricia Keen shows you the local office that's providing health care..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:41Published