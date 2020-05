Large demand for summer camps in Palm Beach County

But the COVID -19 pandemic is posing a space and logistics nightmare for groups like the YMCA.

Governor DeSantis has given the green light for youth activities to reopen, including summer camps.

(SOT3:18:07) 6 SEC HISTORICALLYWE'VE HAD THREE LOCATIONS...ONE IN BOYNTON BEACH, ONE INBOCA RATON AND ONE IN WESTBOCA.

NATS: (VO) YMCA CEOJASON HAGENSICK SAYS THISSUMMER THEY CUT ONE OF THEPROGRAMS BECAUSE OF SOCIALDISTANCING NEEDS, STAFF TOCAMPER RATIOS AND THEIROVERALL COMMITMENT TO SAFETY.(SOT 4:10:24) 13 SEC LAST YEARWE WOULD HAVE SERVED ALMOST300 KIDS EVERY SINGLE DAY IN ALARGE INDOOR FACILITY AS WELLAS PLENTY OF OUTDOOR SPACE.THIS SUMMER THAT VERY SAMELOCATION IS GOING TO BE LESSTHAN A HUNDRED KIDS.

NATS:(VO) HAGENSICK SAYS THERE IS AGREATER DEMAND AFTERORGANIZATIONS LIKE THE PALMBEACH COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICTAND THE CITY OF BOCA RATON CUTSUMMER CAMPS.

HE SAYS THEY'REFULL AT THE MOMENT AND UNLESSTHEY IDENTIFY AND READYANOTHER LOCATION..

SO THE Y'REWORKING WITH THE CHAMBER OFCOMMERCE AND COUNCILMAN ANDYTHOMSON.

(SOT 15:51:00) 11 SECSO WHAT I'VE BEEN DOING ISTRYING TO GET THESE CAMPS INTOUCH WITH PRIVATE OFFICESPACE, PRIVATE PROPERTY OWNERSWHO HAVE JUST SO HAPPENS A LOTOF ADDITIONAL SPACE DUE TO THEBUSINESS THEY'RE FACING RIGHTNOW.

NATS: (VO) THOMSON SAYSHE'S HAD SOME SUCCESS GETTINGPRIVATE PROPERTY OWNERS TOHELP.

HAGENSICK SAYS HIS STAFFIS WORKING ON ADDED SPACE NOW.(SOT 10:33:26) 3 SEC MYOPERATIONS TEAM WE'RE ACTUALLYTALKING TO A FORMER OFFIDEPOT LOCATION.

