Warner Robins' forward Quon Dillard officially signs with St. Vincent College

News and weather every 10 c1 3 b13 quon officially take a look ... sports ..

Welcome back.

I want to start off by giving a shoutout to warner robins forward quon dillard ... he just made his dreams of playing college basketball official ... take a look ... quon officially inked his letter of intent with the saint vincent college bearcats ... now saint vincent is a division three school in latrobe, pennsylvania ... the program finished 13 and 14 last season, and 7-6 in the conference ... now let's roll the tape ... one thing for sure... quon's going to give you 100 percent each and every day ... he brings his lunch pale ... hard hat ... and comes to work!

Not only can he score the rock ... but he does the little things that don't show up on the stat sheet ... this past season ... he averaged 15 points, 8 boards and 3 steals ...and helped lead the demons to their 7th straight region title ... coach garman ... talk to me ... :01-:06 i expect him to get better.

Get better at, you know, what he was good at doing here.

Rebounding, hitting some clutch shots.

Knocking down free-throws.

Handling the ball in certain situations when we needed him to do so.

So, i'm expecting him to only get better in those things and just become a better man overall i hear that ... alright coach ... what makes quon different than the other players?

:01-:06 my favorite thing i like to call him, he's my garbage pale kid.

I don't know if you remember those things when we were growing up, but he's one of those kids that doesn't mind getting in there, getting dirty.

Getting banged around because he'll do the same thing back to those other guys that are out there playing with him.

I call him