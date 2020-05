Kwame Kilpatrick denied early release

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick was denied an early release from prison, according to a statement from the Federal Bureau of Prisons released Tuesday evening.

NickBlackburn RT @elrick : Kwame Kilpatrick is NOT getting out early for home confinement. Get the broad strokes now, and full details throughout the even… 3 hours ago

Surviving Blackness😒 RT @ADOSBEEZY : #ADOS This story is WILD! Whitsett recounted her conversation about Kilpatrick with Trump for the Free Press on Friday: Tr… 55 minutes ago