Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter Flags Trump Tweet With Fact-Checking Label For First Time

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 03:28s - Published
Twitter Flags Trump Tweet With Fact-Checking Label For First Time

Twitter Flags Trump Tweet With Fact-Checking Label For First Time

Twitter on Tuesday added a fact-checking label to a tweet by President Trump, the first time the social media platform has used such a label for the president's tweets, prompting him to fire back.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TruckThatFump

Truck Fump New post (Twitter Flags President Trump's Tweet For The First Time) has been published on Truck Fump - https://t.co/PwmMKc8jI9 2 minutes ago

deirdere27

Amanda Bacon RT @CBSNews: BREAKING: Twitter flags Trump tweet with fact-checking label for the first time https://t.co/xxvGYDmTOu 3 minutes ago

meow2438

Mad Pussycat RT @TeaPainUSA: And Trump's losin' his mind over it. [=};-)> https://t.co/ri2BzROjes 5 minutes ago

dev_guy

Tester Smith Twitter flags Trump tweet with fact-checking label https://t.co/mabXpZboDW 27 minutes ago

lol_momof2boys

Lol RT @minhtngo: Go fact yourself. Twitter flags Trump's tweet, telling users to “Get the facts about mail-in ballots.” It's a start. But i… 28 minutes ago

MStrockman

Melva D. Strockman RT @m1db: @GEEPENNIN @hazel_steampunk I will read one additional promoted Tweet every single time Twitter flags a Trump tweet @jack 29 minutes ago

grg_mc

Marcella* RT @realTuckFrumper: Twitter flags Trump’s misleading tweet with a fact check warning label https://t.co/CXeZ3Avt5l 30 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kara Swisher to Jack Dorsey: Remove Offensive Tweets, Labels Won’t Work [Video]

Kara Swisher to Jack Dorsey: Remove Offensive Tweets, Labels Won’t Work

Twitter has removed various offensive tweets, but has not removed any by Donald Trump.    There's no rhyme or reason for this except that Trump is the social network's biggest draw, opines Kara..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:27Published
Twitter places fact-checks on Trump tweets [Video]

Twitter places fact-checks on Trump tweets

Twitter on Tuesday for the first time prompted readers to check the facts in tweets sent by U.S. President Donald Trump, warning readers his claims about mail-in ballots were false and had been..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:13Published