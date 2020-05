Protesters gathered on Tuesday (May 26) in Chicago in response to the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, on Monday (May 25) during an arrest in Minneapolis , Minnesota .

Entertainers Ja'Mal Green and Chance the Rapper held a solidarity protest Tuesday evening (May 26) after the death of George Floyd in police custody during an arrest.

The group is also protesting what they call the mistreatment by the Chicago Police Department in urban communities.