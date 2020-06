Malls Open Across Southland As Coronavirus Restrictions Begin To Lift Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:15s - Published 5 days ago Malls Open Across Southland As Coronavirus Restrictions Begin To Lift As California's stay-at-home restrictions begin to lift, mall giant Simon Properties reopened its two Inland Empire retail centers, even as Riverside County reported 135 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 11 more deaths attributed to the illness and San Bernardino County reported 202 additional cases. 0

