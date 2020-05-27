Mitch McConnell honors frontline healthcare workers in Lexington

During a stop Tuesday at UK Hospital in Lexington, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the country must focus on reopening the economy and on developing coronavirus vaccines.

Condemed sunday's action at the protest..

Including senate majority leader senator mitch mcconnell, of kentucky, who was in lexington today.

Here's what he had to say.

"yeah completely outrages and unacceptable, we all beleive in the freedom to speak, in this country, and the opportunity to demonstrate, peacefully, but that episode i belive on sunday, completely unacceptable, that's not what kentucky is, and i i hope we will not be seeing that again."

Senator mcconnell was in lexington for an event at the university of kentucky... honoring frontline healthcare workers.

Mcconnel says the last covid-19 relief bill that passed the senate, contained 25-billion dollars for the trump administration- backed program... called 'operation warp speed.'

The goal is to drastically cut the time needed to develop coronavirus vaccines and make enough doses for most americans by the end of the year.