Helping out Las Vegas entertainers Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:11s - Published now Helping out Las Vegas entertainers Cirque Du Soleil performers are making a music video to show support to all of the Las Vegas valley entertainers who have been without work since the pandemic started. 0

