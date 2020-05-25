Terrifying moment five-year-old boy climbs up utility pole in Jajpur, India

This is the terrifying moment a five-year-old boy climbed up a utility pole in east India.

This is the terrifying moment a five-year-old boy climbed up a utility pole in east India.

Local journalist Debendra Chakra was in the Korei area of Jajpur district when he spotted the young boy, named Khudu Manjhi, at the the top of the utility pole.

Footage filmed on May 25 around 6:10 pm shows the young boy at the top of the pole before climbing down.

Chakra told Newsflare: "I don't know how he climbed up there but when I saw I scolded him and asked the boy to come down.

Luckily I convinced him that he could get hurt.

"When I asked boy why he climbed there, he said to see buses and trains.

His sister was trying to do the same." According to reports, there was no live power supply at the time of incident.