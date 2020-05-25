Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Terrifying moment five-year-old boy climbs up utility pole in Jajpur, India

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Terrifying moment five-year-old boy climbs up utility pole in Jajpur, India

Terrifying moment five-year-old boy climbs up utility pole in Jajpur, India

This is the terrifying moment a five-year-old boy climbed up a utility pole in east India.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Terrifying moment five-year-old boy climbs up utility pole in Jajpur, India

This is the terrifying moment a five-year-old boy climbed up a utility pole in east India.

Local journalist Debendra Chakra was in the Korei area of Jajpur district when he spotted the young boy, named Khudu Manjhi, at the the top of the utility pole.

Footage filmed on May 25 around 6:10 pm shows the young boy at the top of the pole before climbing down.

Chakra told Newsflare: "I don't know how he climbed up there but when I saw I scolded him and asked the boy to come down.

Luckily I convinced him that he could get hurt.

"When I asked boy why he climbed there, he said to see buses and trains.

His sister was trying to do the same." According to reports, there was no live power supply at the time of incident.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Young Boy's Body Found In American River [Video]

Young Boy's Body Found In American River

The Sacramento County Coroner's office confirmed the body of a missing five-year-old boy was pulled from the American River Tuesday morning.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:39Published
Seven-year-old boy shows off his amazing trick shots [Video]

Seven-year-old boy shows off his amazing trick shots

A seven-year-old boy is hoping to be the next Owen Farrell or Jonny Wilkinson after going viral with videos of his incredible trick-shots - using a RUGBY BALL.Rugger-mad Oscar Herbert has been using..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:43Published