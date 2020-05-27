University graduates sing Chinese pop songs together to commemorate their uni life

University graduates sang Chinese pop songs together in their dorm building to commemorate their university life in south China.

The video, shot in the city of Hezhou in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on May 25, shows hundreds of girls standing at the corridor in girls' dormitory waving the torches in their hands, while singing a Chinese pop song named "Hou Lai" (Later).

According to a student named Zha Xueyao, someone was singing outside their dorm at the beginning, then all students came out of their rooms to sing together.

She said: "We are about to graduate and leave the university.

This is like a way to commemorate.

I feel very touched and sad." The video was provided by local media with permission.