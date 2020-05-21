Abt leaves Audi Formula E team after esports deception

Daniel Abt has parted company with the Audi Formula E team after letting a professional gamer impersonate him in an official esports race.

STILL PHOTOGRAPH OF ABT ON PODIUM AFTER WINNING THE HONG KONG E-PRIX ALONGSIDE MAHINDRA'S FELIX ROSENQVIST AND VENTURI'S EDOARDO MORTARA STORY: Daniel Abt parted company with the Audi Formula E team on Tuesday (May 26) after letting a professional gamer impersonate him in an official esports race.

The manufacturer had earlier suspended the German driver after the weekend cheating controversy.

The 27-year-old denied seeking any sporting gain in Saturday's (May 23) fifth round of the all-electric series' virtual 'Race at Home Challenge' and said he had simply wanted "to create a funny story for the fans".

He said what happened had been openly discussed beforehand on his Twitch live stream in front of 1,000 followers and no money had changed hands.

Audi said in an earlier statement that "integrity, transparency and consistent compliance with applicable rules" were top priorities.

The punishment, for something that happened in an online series designed to provide entertainment in the absence of real racing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was seen as an over-reaction by some of Abt's track rivals.

Abt, Audi's first Formula E race winner, apparently finished third in Saturday's race on the virtual Berlin Tempelhof layout but rivals expressed doubts at the time about who was racing.

Mercedes driver Stoffel Vandoorne, who finished second, felt something was amiss and tried to call Abt on his mobile without success.

The esports series features all of the regular Formula E drivers competing from home and visible in their simulators online, but Abt's face was hidden.

Organisers can check the IP addresses of competitors to ensure they are who they purport to be, with pro gamer Lorenz Hoerzing later revealed to be Abt's 'ringer' and barred from future involvement.

