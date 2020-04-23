Volunteers use makeshift 'cot' to haul fox from deep well in western India

Global  

Following a marathon operation, a joint team of officials and volunteers rescued a wild fox from a deep well in western India's Maharashtra.

The incident took place at Shevgaon town of the Ahmednagar district on April 21.

According to local reports, a fox strayed out of the forest and fell into the large dry well.

Following this, a team of local officials and volunteers from Akash Jadhav's Wildlife Rescue Society reached the spot to free the animal.

Footage shows the team lowering a makeshift "cot" into the well and one man riding on top.

They then used the cot to restrain the fox against the ground, without injuring the animal, while the man ties the fox's paws to the cot.

The clip also shows several instances when the animal tries to attack the rescuers.

Later, after several attempts, the fox is hauled out of the well and released into the forest nearby.

