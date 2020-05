While commenting on World Health Organisation's decision to temporarily suspend clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine, Director General of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Shekhar Mande supported ICMR's judgement on HCQ trials.

"I'm sure WHO will take consider the call in coming time.

We should trust ICMR's judgement, they are well qualified.

Hence, we should continue," said Shekhar Mande while talking to ANI.