Coronavirus could heighten health risks due to heat wave, warns UN| Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:16s - Published 2 hours ago Coronavirus could heighten health risks due to heat wave, warns UN| Oneindia News Army Chief General Naravane is presiding over the Commanders’ Conference that is likely to also discuss the standoff at LAC among other things; The UN's weather agency has warned that the coronavirus could heighten the health risks associated with the heat wave; UP govt promises social security, job, accommodation for migrants who returned to the states; Minneapolis police officers fired after video of a handcuffed black man dying as officer chokes him outraged Americans and more news from India and the world #Ladakh #IndiaChinaFaceoff #GeorgeFLoyd #MigrantMother #MigrantCrisis 0

