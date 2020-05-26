Coronavirus could heighten health risks due to heat wave, warns UN| Oneindia News

Global  

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:16s - Published
Army Chief General Naravane is presiding over the Commanders’ Conference that is likely to also discuss the standoff at LAC among other things; The UN's weather agency has warned that the coronavirus could heighten the health risks associated with the heat wave; UP govt promises social security, job, accommodation for migrants who returned to the states; Minneapolis police officers fired after video of a handcuffed black man dying as officer chokes him outraged Americans and more news from India and the world #Ladakh #IndiaChinaFaceoff #GeorgeFLoyd #MigrantMother #MigrantCrisis

