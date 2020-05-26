Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Asteroid that led to dinosaur extinction impacted Earth at 'deadliest possible angle': study

Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Asteroid that led to dinosaur extinction impacted Earth at 'deadliest possible angle': study

Asteroid that led to dinosaur extinction impacted Earth at 'deadliest possible angle': study

Scientists have determined the angle of impact for the asteroid that contributed to the dinosaurs' extinction 66 million years ago.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Asteroid that led to dinosaur extinction impacted Earth at 'deadliest possible angle': study



Related news from verified sources

Giant asteroid that killed the dinosaurs slammed into Earth at ‘deadliest possible angle,’ study reveals

The gigantic asteroid that killed off the dinosaurs slammed into Earth at the "deadliest possible...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


Asteroid Hit That Killed Dinosaurs With Fatal Angle May Have Caused Climate Change on Earth

Asteroid Hit That Killed Dinosaurs With Fatal Angle May Have Caused Climate Change on EarthA team of scientists used a supercomputer to simulate the asteroid impact that caused the doom of the...
HNGN - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

HNGNcom

HNGN Asteroid Hit That Killed Dinosaurs With Fatal Angle May Have Caused Climate Change on Earth https://t.co/RwnT95hvNc https://t.co/VUHulNOkQA 23 minutes ago

sharjah24

الشارقة24 #Asteroid that led to #dinosaur extinction impacted Earth: study https://t.co/4INAIY1RIU https://t.co/DgOmPzCQ2k #Sharjah24 5 hours ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Asteroid that led to dinosaur extinction impacted Earth at 'deadliest possible angle': study: https://t.co/wM2EgvtGxd #London 5 hours ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Asteroid that led to dinosaur extinction impacted Earth at 'deadliest possible angle': Study… https://t.co/U9XEqYsB1z 5 hours ago

WausauWisconsi

Wausau Wisconsin The asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs hit at 'deadliest possible' angle - CNN: * The asteroid that wiped out th… https://t.co/0TtfV1wdgw 22 hours ago

StCloudMinnesot

St Cloud Minnesota The asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs hit at 'deadliest possible' angle - CNN: * The asteroid that wiped out th… https://t.co/xKgvpN1izy 22 hours ago

CedarFallsWater

Cedar Falls Waterloo The asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs hit at 'deadliest possible' angle - CNN: * The asteroid that wiped out th… https://t.co/jchySNq4uS 22 hours ago

TheGossipPages1

The Gossip Page The asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs hit at 'deadliest possible' angle - CNN: * The asteroid that wiped out th… https://t.co/AsZ3yAkeBQ 22 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Asteroid That Killed the Dinosaurs Hit at 'Deadliest Possible' Angle [Video]

Asteroid That Killed the Dinosaurs Hit at 'Deadliest Possible' Angle

London — Scientists have determined the angle of impact for the asteroid that contributed to the dinosaurs' extinction 66 million years ago, according to a study in Nature Communications. Writing..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:16Published
Asteroid That Killed Dinosaurs Struck At 'Deadliest Possible' Angle [Video]

Asteroid That Killed Dinosaurs Struck At 'Deadliest Possible' Angle

Scientists say the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs struck at the “deadliest possible” angle.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:50Published