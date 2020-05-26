Asteroid that led to dinosaur extinction impacted Earth at 'deadliest possible angle': study

Scientists have determined the angle of impact for the asteroid that contributed to the dinosaurs' extinction 66 million years ago.
Asteroid That Killed the Dinosaurs Hit at 'Deadliest Possible' AngleLondon — Scientists have determined the angle of impact for the asteroid that contributed to the dinosaurs' extinction 66 million years ago, according to a study in Nature Communications.
Asteroid That Killed Dinosaurs Struck At 'Deadliest Possible' AngleScientists say the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs struck at the “deadliest possible” angle.