Kwame Kilpatrick denied early release

DETROIT (AP) β€” Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who has served seven years of a 28-year...



Related videos from verified sources Is Kwame Kilpatrick getting released from prison? Here's what we know



Despite claims of an early prison release for disgraced former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, official sources have not confirmed that any such release is imminent. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:55 Published 4 days ago Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick Reportedly Granted Early Release



Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick has been reportedly granted an early release after spending 7 years of a 28-year sentence according to a press release from The EBONY Foundation. Katie Johnston.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:22 Published 5 days ago