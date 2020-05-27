I Can’t Breathe!: video of fatal arrest shows U.S police kneeling on a man for seven minutes

On May 25, a video posted by Darnella Frazier on Facebook, the nine-minute video shows a white officer pressing his knee into the neck of unarmed 46-year-old black man named George Floydbehind a squad car.

While lying facedown on the road, Floyd repeatedly groans and says he can’t breathe.

“He’s not even resisting arrest right now, bro,” one bystander tells the white officer and his partner, in the video.

“You’re f—ing stopping his breathing right now, you think that’s cool?” After about five minutes, Floyd stops moving and appears unconscious.

People in the gathering crowd plead for the officers to check Floyd’s pulse.

The officer on Floyd’s neck does not lift his knee until medical personnel arrive and carry him to an ambulance.