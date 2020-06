Why has Brazil been so badly hit by coronavirus?

The spread of coronavirus has been catastrophic in Brazil, with the country now ranking second for infections behind only the US.

The infection rate has been growing rapidly in Latin America and on Friday, Brazil's health ministry reported 20,803 new cases, bringing the total to 330,890 confirmed cases.

From a sceptical president to a healthcare system on the verge of collapse, the Guardian's Tom Phillips explains the factors that have made Brazil a hotspot for the virus.