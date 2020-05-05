Covid-19: Couple in UP's Meerut names their newborn twins 'Quarantine' and 'Sanitizer'|Oneindia News

Global  

In the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus, a couple in Meerut has named their newborn twins 'Quarantine' and 'Sanitizer'.

When asked why they chose such names, the duo said that both things are very important in fighting COVID-19.

These two names - quarantine and sanitizer - are related to security of the humans from coronavirus, which is why we have named our boys so.

I was also tested for coronavirus before delivery.

The couple also has a teenage daughter named Mani.

The family belongs to Modipuram area of Meerut city.

arvenky

Venkatesh A R COVID-19: Couple in Meerut, India, names newborn twins 'Quarantine' and 'Sanitiser'

impar_india

IMPAR - Indian Muslims for Progress and Reforms Couple names twin babies as quarantine and sanitiser. Not loosing on humour in the most difficult time, is how one…

AbidRafique4U

Mohammad Abid محمد عابد Well done India you can surprise entire world by your initiatives even in the times of #Covid_19 pandemic your crea…

gulf_news

Gulf News #COVID19 Couple in Meerut, India, names newborn twins 'Quarantine' and 'Sanitiser'


