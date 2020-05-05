Covid-19: Couple in UP's Meerut names their newborn twins 'Quarantine' and 'Sanitizer'|Oneindia News

In the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus, a couple in Meerut has named their newborn twins 'Quarantine' and 'Sanitizer'.

When asked why they chose such names, the duo said that both things are very important in fighting COVID-19.

These two names - quarantine and sanitizer - are related to security of the humans from coronavirus, which is why we have named our boys so.

I was also tested for coronavirus before delivery.

The couple also has a teenage daughter named Mani.

The family belongs to Modipuram area of Meerut city.