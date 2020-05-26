Lincoln Trail State Park Does Well Over Memorial Day

Lincoln Trail State Park had a good Memorial Day, and they are looking forward to opening up more.

"lincoln trail state park"... in marshall, illinois... stayed busy over the memorial day weekend.

Storm team 10's chris piper shows us.

If you think about summer, and you love to be outside, a favorite place of yours is probably a park.

But how are parks doing navigating the covid-19 pandemic, and a holiday weekend?

"it went exceptionally well.

There were a lot of people fishing on memorial day and memorial day weekend.

I know that sunday i counted like 17 boats around at noon that were on the lake and a lot of people out hiking and biking and just enjoying the park."

Tom hintz is the superintendent of lincoln trail state park.

He says that overall, people are doing a great job of following the park's new rules.

"it was nice.

Everybody was doing things that we've asked them to do, you know, keep socially distanced, no large picnics, and people weren't sneaking into the playground equipment.

So it went relatively smoothly."

Tom says it does feel a little weird though.

He says camping is usually a hit this time of year.

But the good news is, they are offering camping soon.

But of course, with a whole new set of rules.

"we're getting ready to reopen our campgrounds with some restrictions.

May 29th, this friday we are gonna reopen our campgrounds."

Things like single families per campsite, limited park hours, and no visitors to campsites will be the new normal.

But the positive of all this, is tom says this time away has given them a lot of time to upgrade the park.

He told me he can't wait until they can be fully open again.

If you're wondering about the restaurant in the park... we're told there's no specific opening date yet.

But... they say... they are working on getting plenty of outdoor seating