WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day May 27

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Missouri officials want Memorial Day weekend partygoers to self-quarantine, protests in Minneapolis over a black man killed by police, and a COVID-19 survivor takes her baby home.

