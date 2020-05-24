Simon Cowell refuses to watch the news during the coronavirus pandemic Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:45s - Published 4 hours ago Simon Cowell refuses to watch the news during the coronavirus pandemic Media mogul Simon Cowell won't watch the news at home during the coronavirus pandemic because he wants to "shield" his six-year-old son Eric from any negativity. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this BANG Showbiz Simon Cowell refuses to watch the news during lockdown #SimonCowell #LaurenSilverman #EricCowell https://t.co/j3F6HWxKUF 3 hours ago MSN South Africa Simon Cowell refuses to watch the news during the coronavirus pandemic @simoncowell https://t.co/IaI5PXkIcc 4 hours ago PulpNews Crime #Simon Cowell refuses to watch the news during the coronavirus pandemic - May 27 @ 3:57 AM ET https://t.co/brmODGvE9t 7 hours ago