Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Simon Cowell refuses to watch the news during the coronavirus pandemic

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Simon Cowell refuses to watch the news during the coronavirus pandemic

Simon Cowell refuses to watch the news during the coronavirus pandemic

Media mogul Simon Cowell won't watch the news at home during the coronavirus pandemic because he wants to "shield" his six-year-old son Eric from any negativity.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Simon Cowell Admits to Learning More Schoolwork Than Son Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Talking about his experience in helping six-year-old Eric with his studies, the 'America's Got...
AceShowbiz - Published

Simon Cowell on dieting in quarantine, reveals how much weight he's lost

Simon Cowell, one of Hollywood's busiest, is trying to keep himself occupied during the coronavirus...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Simon Cowell refuses to watch the news during lockdown #SimonCowell #LaurenSilverman #EricCowell https://t.co/j3F6HWxKUF 3 hours ago

MSNSouthAfrica

MSN South Africa Simon Cowell refuses to watch the news during the coronavirus pandemic @simoncowell https://t.co/IaI5PXkIcc 4 hours ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Simon Cowell refuses to watch the news during the coronavirus pandemic - May 27 @ 3:57 AM ET https://t.co/brmODGvE9t 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Malls Open Across Southland As Coronavirus Restrictions Begin To Lift [Video]

Malls Open Across Southland As Coronavirus Restrictions Begin To Lift

As California's stay-at-home restrictions begin to lift, mall giant Simon Properties reopened its two Inland Empire retail centers, even as Riverside County reported 135 new cases of the novel..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:15Published
Simon Cowell learning basic school subjects from his six-year-old son [Video]

Simon Cowell learning basic school subjects from his six-year-old son

Simon Cowell is learning basic "geography and history" facts from his six-year-old son Eric, as he is helping the youngster with his schoolwork.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:46Published