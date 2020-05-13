hotel layoffs

In downtown lexington ...121 employees at the 21c museum hotel are being laid-off, according to the company.

Company officials say they expect the layoffs to be permanent.

The layoffs include housekeepers, restaurant staff and some management positions, according to the company.

Another 117 people at the hotel in louisville are also being laid-off.

All nine of the company's hotels were closed in march when the pandemic hit.

The company says the closing and slow, phased-in reopening has taken a financial toll.

The boutique chain hotel is known for its contemporary art and chef-driven restaurants.

