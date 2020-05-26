EMERGENCY MANAGEMENTRECOVERED A CHILD'S BODYFROM THE VERDIGRIS RIVER..WHAT WE KNOW RIGHT NOW...... THEY'RE WORKING CLOSELYWITH AGENCIES INCLUDINGTULSA POLICE TO DETERMINETHE IDENTITY OF THE VICTIM.HERE IN TULSA..
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Alejandra Briones Child's body found in the Verdigris River. Police have not said if it is one of the two toddlers who went missing o… https://t.co/FDNA7zpMtB 9 minutes ago
Dawn Farris RT @koconews: Child’s body found in Verdigris River, authorities say https://t.co/QWg8IUcFuT 21 minutes ago
koconews Child’s body found in Verdigris River, authorities say https://t.co/QWg8IUcFuT 24 minutes ago
Talk Radio 1170 RT @NewsOn6: BREAKING: A child's body has been recovered from the Verdigris River by Wagoner County & Muskogee County Emergency Management.… 26 minutes ago
Shannon Rousseau BREAKING: Tulsa Police confirm a child's body has been found in the Verdigris River, and it may be connected to the… https://t.co/pFA2BpLyN8 55 minutes ago
💨🧝🏻♀️ (Stoned Elf) Tulsa Police: Child's Body Found In Verdigris River, Possibly Connected To Missin... via News On 6 https://t.co/ceYk4lgUO9 1 hour ago
KRMGtulsa Child’s body found in Verdigris river in Wagoner county https://t.co/NvRZno1TUN https://t.co/Y8BnSIUazg 1 hour ago
Tiffany Alaniz NEW- @fox23naomikeitt
has learned authorities found a child’s body in the Verdigris River in Wagoner County. The b… https://t.co/K8PidcIiem 1 hour ago