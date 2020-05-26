ngLhaiAh RT @CNBCi: Hong Kong police fire pepper pellets to disperse protests over security bill https://t.co/fPFYPFehnV 7 seconds ago
RICKY 🆖 伍狄羿 RT @ajitxsingh: In the first 5 months of 2020, US police have killed over 225 people.
In over a year of Hong Kong protests, during which p… 8 seconds ago
Ruth RT @ShibaniMahtani: //Thread// In responding to protests, Hong Kong police have maintained they are adhering to strict internal guidelines.… 11 seconds ago
mmwantiesss RT @TIME: A fresh round of protests broke out on Wednesday in Hong Kong over controversial legislation that would make insulting China’s na… 12 seconds ago
mmwantiesss RT @Reuters: Hong Kong police fire pepper pellets to disperse protests over security bill https://t.co/vuaOHktjNe https://t.co/eO8sFQr3Va 18 seconds ago
a.bl RT @thetimes: China’s state broadcaster could lose the right to show programmes in the UK after breaching impartiality rules with coverage… 19 seconds ago
One News Page New protests in Hong Kong over law that will ban ridiculing China's national anthem: https://t.co/JnFfBfpywO #HongKong 59 seconds ago
Hong Kong protesters corralled and made to sit down by riot police during rally against national anthem billHong Kong protesters gathered in the Causeway Bay commercial and shopping district on Wednesday (May 27) as the city’s lawmakers discuss the controversial bill that would make insulting China’s..
Hong Kong police shoot pepper spray projectiles at protestersPolice shot pepper spray projectiles at protesters against the national anthem and national security law in Hong Kong on Wednesday (May 27).
The video shows police firing the pepper pellets at the..