New protests in Hong Kong over law that will ban ridiculing China's national anthem

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
New protests in Hong Kong over law that will ban ridiculing China's national anthem
Demonstrators gathered at Hysan Place shopping mall on May 27.View on euronews
China's military promises to uphold 'national sovereignty' as more Hong Kong protests expected

China's military promises to uphold 'national sovereignty' as more Hong Kong protests expectedHong Kong (CNN)China's top military commander in Hong Kong has emphasized the role of the People's...
WorldNews - Published

Riot police reinforce Hong Kong legislature overnight for expected protests

Hundreds of riot police took up posts around Hong Kong's legislature overnight, as protests were...
Reuters - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong protesters corralled and made to sit down by riot police during rally against national anthem bill [Video]

Hong Kong protesters corralled and made to sit down by riot police during rally against national anthem bill

Hong Kong protesters gathered in the Causeway Bay commercial and shopping district on Wednesday (May 27) as the city’s lawmakers discuss the controversial bill that would make insulting China’s..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:15Published
Hong Kong police shoot pepper spray projectiles at protesters [Video]

Hong Kong police shoot pepper spray projectiles at protesters

Police shot pepper spray projectiles at protesters against the national anthem and national security law in Hong Kong on Wednesday (May 27). The video shows police firing the pepper pellets at the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:44Published