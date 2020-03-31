Who do you trust on coronavirus? From Trudeau to Piers Morgan | A new normal

Global  

What do we want life after lockdown to look like?

As part of a new series, A new normal, Guardian journalist Iman Amrani asks viewers what their hopes are for the future.

While there are a lot of uncertainties and anxiety looking beyond Covid-19, there is also an opportunity to reshape the world we live in, from the environment, to working practices, to relationships.

In this first episode, Iman asks who the most reassuring voices have been during this time, from Jacinda Ardern and the Queen to Piers Morgan, and what this might mean looking ahead.

