Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Billie Eilish hits back at bodyshamers with new short film

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Billie Eilish hits back at bodyshamers with new short film

Billie Eilish hits back at bodyshamers with new short film

Billie Eilish has hit back at bodyshamers by sharing her new short film, 'NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY', which was first played at her 'Where Do We Go?'

World tour in March, to YouTube.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Billie Eilish slams body-shamers in powerful new short film

Billie Eilish has spoken. In a short film released on her YouTube channel, the Grammy winner...
Mashable - Published

Watch New Billie Eilish Short Film Not My Responsibility

Watch New Billie Eilish Short Film Not My ResponsibilityShe tackles body shaming and self-worth... *Billie Eilish* has shared new short film Not My...
Clash - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



You Might Like


Tweets about this

51Hendi

Razali RT @EntInsider: Billie Eilish hits back at body shamers by stripping off and disappearing in a new short film https://t.co/VRPLfhwmiC 43 minutes ago

EntInsider

Entertainment Insider Billie Eilish hits back at body shamers by stripping off and disappearing in a new short film https://t.co/VRPLfhwmiC 3 hours ago

content_catcher

Content Catcher Billie Eilish hits back at bodyshamers with new short https://t.co/02ZCtFXGCM May 27, 2020 Billie Eilish responded… https://t.co/vmXa5RCyLh 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and more added to Lady Gaga's virtual benefit concert [Video]

Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and more added to Lady Gaga's virtual benefit concert

Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and Sam Smith lead the new names added to the line-up for Lady Gaga's 'One World: Together at Home' benefit show.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:43Published
BTS' Online Concert Series ‘Bang Bang Con', New Music Videos From Selena Gomez, Jesse McCartney and More | Billboard News [Video]

BTS' Online Concert Series ‘Bang Bang Con', New Music Videos From Selena Gomez, Jesse McCartney and More | Billboard News

BTS & Coachella have set programming to entertain you at home, Selena Gomez and Jesse McCartney drop new music videos and Billie Eilish opens up about her body image.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:41Published