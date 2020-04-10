Billie Eilish hits back at bodyshamers with new short film Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:51s - Published 2 hours ago Billie Eilish hits back at bodyshamers with new short film Billie Eilish has hit back at bodyshamers by sharing her new short film, 'NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY', which was first played at her 'Where Do We Go?' World tour in March, to YouTube. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend