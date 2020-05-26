Global  

Diplomatic talks between India-China underway to resolve standoff: Lt Gen (Retd) Narasimhan

National Security Advisory Board Member and Director General of Centre for Contemporary China Studies Lt General (Retd) SL Narasimhan on border relations between India-China in Ladakh said that such face-offs have been occurring earlier too, they're nothing new.

He said that Indian Army can handle the situation well on the ground.

Lt General (Retd) SL Narasimhan said, "If there has been a build-up from the other side, there is also an equal counter build-up on our side, so that is nothing to be worried about.

A lot of writers are playing up that so many troops have come in, public has to take it with a pinch of salt."

