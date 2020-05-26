Rahul Gandhi is spreading negativity amid crisis: RS Prasad

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad while addressing media on May 27 accused Rahul Gandhi of spreading negativity, working against the nation during crises.

On Rahul Gandhi's statement, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "The first state to announce a lockdown was Punjab followed by Rajasthan.

And now Maharashtra and Punjab were the first ones to extend the lockdown till 31st May, even before the meeting of chief ministers with the Prime Minister." He further questioned that why he doesn't explain this to chief ministers of Congress ruled states.