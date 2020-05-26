Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rahul Gandhi is spreading negativity amid crisis: RS Prasad

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Rahul Gandhi is spreading negativity amid crisis: RS Prasad

Rahul Gandhi is spreading negativity amid crisis: RS Prasad

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad while addressing media on May 27 accused Rahul Gandhi of spreading negativity, working against the nation during crises.

On Rahul Gandhi's statement, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "The first state to announce a lockdown was Punjab followed by Rajasthan.

And now Maharashtra and Punjab were the first ones to extend the lockdown till 31st May, even before the meeting of chief ministers with the Prime Minister." He further questioned that why he doesn't explain this to chief ministers of Congress ruled states.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

doharerajkumar

CA RAJKUMAR DOHARE RT @ndtv: "Rahul Gandhi spreading negativity, hungry for false credit": Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad #COVID19Pandemic https://t… 2 hours ago

aneesinha

Anindita🇮🇳 RT @IndiaToday: Union minister @rsprasad says that Rahul Gandhi is spreading negativity in the country. #ITVideo https://t.co/ivJLNc8Tsy 4 hours ago

IndiaToday

IndiaToday Union minister @rsprasad says that Rahul Gandhi is spreading negativity in the country. #ITVideo https://t.co/ivJLNc8Tsy 5 hours ago

faheem834

Faheem Khan @ndtv Accor to him if Rahul Gandhi is spreading the negativity then what bjp is doing in Maharashtra..? @rajuparulekar @RohitPawarSpeak 5 hours ago

ndtv

NDTV "Rahul Gandhi spreading negativity, hungry for false credit": Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad… https://t.co/yihNhMqjJ5 6 hours ago

jeetujadon

Jitendrasinh Jadon @RABINAR13450967 @TVMohandasPai @sardesairajdeep As I said , everyone has their own god. India has done much better… https://t.co/q2Pn4VQzsL 3 days ago

KaranBro123

Karan Singh @baxiabhishek What about the trains run by the government? What's wrong in praising people? it's better than you sp… https://t.co/yxx6rY6Fu2 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Rahul Gandhi making Shiv Sena a scapegoat in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis [Video]

Rahul Gandhi making Shiv Sena a scapegoat in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared to distance the party from its government ally Shiv Sena in Maharashtra over the handling of coronavirus in the state, Leader of Opposition in the state..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
Watch: Rahul Gandhi responds to Sitharaman's 'dramebaazi' jibe [Video]

Watch: Rahul Gandhi responds to Sitharaman's 'dramebaazi' jibe

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responded to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 'dramebaazi' jibe at him for meeting migrant labourers. He said that he would carry the bags of the migrant labourers if..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:33Published