Nick Cordero doing 'slightly better' amid coronavirus battle

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Nick Cordero doing 'slightly better' amid coronavirus battle

Nick Cordero doing 'slightly better' amid coronavirus battle

Broadway star Nick Cordero is continuing to make improvements as he recovers from the Covid-19 virus.

Nick Cordero Is Still 'Very Sick,' His Wife Reveals in Latest Update

Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots has revealed that he's "still very sick" amid his battle...
Just Jared - Published

Nick Cordero Battled a 'New Lung Infection' This Week, But Wife Says He's 'Getting Better'

Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, shared on May 24 that the Broadway star's condition is improving...
Billboard.com - Published


Nick Cordero still battling lung infection after waking from coma

Nick Cordero still battling lung infection after waking from coma

Nick Cordero is still battling a lung infection amid his fight with the Covid-19 virus.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
Sylvester Stallone sends heartfelt message to Nick Cordero amid coronavirus battle

Sylvester Stallone sends heartfelt message to Nick Cordero amid coronavirus battle

Sylvester Stallone has sent a message of encouragement to critically ill Broadway star Nick Cordero.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:47Published