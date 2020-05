Rowling announced Tuesday that she has written a children's fairy tale called "The Ickabog" and will release chapters of the book online each weekday for children to enjoy during these "strange, unsettling times." The author dropped the first two chapters of the story on Tuesday afternoon.

J.K. Rowling will stagger the release of her new children’s novel The Ickabog over the next seven...

J.K. Rowling is publishing a free children’s book for people to read during lockdown, but to be...