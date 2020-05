The Indian Air Force operationalised its no.18 Squadron, the "Flying Bullets", at a ceremony in Air Force Station, Sulur, Tamil Nadu.

The No.18 Squadron will be the second one to have the home-made Tejas, after the 45 Squadron.

Indian Air Chief Marshal R.K.S.

Bhadauria also flew the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas fighter with the 45 Squadron.

