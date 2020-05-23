Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Countdown To Liftoff: NASA and SpaceX Are Ready For Wednesday's Historic Blastoff

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:43s - Published
Countdown To Liftoff: NASA and SpaceX Are Ready For Wednesday's Historic Blastoff

Countdown To Liftoff: NASA and SpaceX Are Ready For Wednesday's Historic Blastoff

NASA astronauts are set to blast off from U-S for the first time in nearly a decade.

Elon Musk’s Space-X is at the controls, with the Falcon Nine rocket set to launch.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

SpaceX, NASA ready for historic astronaut launch

NASA and SpaceX will launch two astronauts into space from the Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday,...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


NASA astronauts conduct trial run before historic launch of SpaceX rocket

NASA is counting down to the historic launch of a SpaceX rocket that is scheduled for Wednesday. The...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

VINEYARDHTSNWA

🇺🇲Ofc. B. Mozingo🌷 RT @WTOL11Toledo: COUNTDOWN TO LIFTOFF: Today is the day! At 4:33 p.m. NASA and SpaceX will be sending astronauts into space from U.S. soil… 8 minutes ago

cometbiology

@CometBiology SPACEX COUNTDOWN! 🚀 NASA and SpaceX are scheduled for a historic launch to send two American astronauts into space… https://t.co/UQwMJtKgoL 25 minutes ago

WTOL11Toledo

WTOL 11 COUNTDOWN TO LIFTOFF: Today is the day! At 4:33 p.m. NASA and SpaceX will be sending astronauts into space from U.S… https://t.co/8LQPyn5DSj 41 minutes ago

THV11

THV11 COUNTDOWN TO LIFTOFF: Today is the day! At 4:33 p.m. NASA and SpaceX will be sending astronauts into space from U.S… https://t.co/srPIw7Crsf 1 hour ago

nellybaa

Helen B RT @Sasta24: Looking forward to seeing this tonight, hope it’s dark enough for some pics at 9:30 🕤 What Time Is the SpaceX NASA Launch? See… 1 hour ago

baarman

David Baarman RT @NASA_Johnson: For #LaunchAmerica, we’re monitoring from CA, TX, & FL control rooms! @SpaceX monitors Crew Dragon & its systems. NASA… 1 hour ago

Nesnelson1

Nes nelson RT @GMA: The countdown to liftoff is on but bad weather is threatening to delay tomorrow's historic SpaceX launch. @GioBenitez reports from… 2 hours ago

Sasta24

Theresa Looking forward to seeing this tonight, hope it’s dark enough for some pics at 9:30 🕤 What Time Is the SpaceX NASA… https://t.co/2x5WLznyCW 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Weather may not delay historic SpaceX launch of NASA astronauts from Florida [Video]

Weather may not delay historic SpaceX launch of NASA astronauts from Florida

SpaceX vowed to keep crew safety the top priority for the nation’s first astronaut launch to orbit in nearly a decade. Story: https://bit.ly/36AvCnR

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:17Published
Historic launch today: Space X sends two NASA astronauts to ISS [Video]

Historic launch today: Space X sends two NASA astronauts to ISS

Historic launch today: Space X sends two NASA astronauts to ISS

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:18Published