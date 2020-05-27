Anna-Belle Aerial adapts with private lessons after pandemic

Making the jump last November to open her own aerial studio, Anna Conners headed into 2020 on cloud nine.

"Weperformed at Mayfair mall onleap day and that was like ourbig thing, I was so excited.

Iwas like so many people aregoing to see us and this isgoing to be great, and then weshut down two weeks laterCOVID-19 PUT A HOLD ON ANYONECOMING INTO ANNA-BELLE AERIAL.BUT IT HASN'T STOPPED ANNAFROM TAKING FLIGHT.... "We'vebeen teaching online and doinga lot more fitness classes andflexability classes.

We arealso doing theory classes, soif you have a bedsheet you canstart learning stuffOR FINDINGWAYS TO HELP THOSE IN NEED OFAN OUTLET TO STAY ACTIVE."We're offering a few classesa week that are completelyfree.

30 minute classes, joinus online.

We Zoom it, so youcan just sign up online and wesend you the link and theres adonation link.

So if you wantto support us you can choosewhat fits your budget becausethere are a lot of people outof workJUNE 1ST ANNA AND HERINSTRUCTORS WILL STARTOFFERING PRIVATE LESSONS INTHE STUDIO.

"People areencouraged to bring their ownequipment, but we are washingeverything and disinfectingwhat I can after use.

Anythingthat we can't clean, we aren'thaving outWITH THE COMMUNITY'SSUPPORT ANNA-BELLE AERIALCONTINUES TO OPERATE DAY TODAY - HELPING OTHERS FINDTHEIR WINGS.

