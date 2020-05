Ram Gopal Varma drops trailer of his latest film 'Coronavirus' Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:10s - Published 1 hour ago Ram Gopal Varma drops trailer of his latest film 'Coronavirus' Ram Gopal Varma has released the trailer of his upcoming Telugu production titled "Coronavirus", which deals with the pandemic and the lockdown as its subject. 0

