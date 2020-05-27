Global  

Big B: 'Amar Akbar Anthony' would beat 'Baahubali 2' gross, inflation adjusted

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna starrer iconic film 'Amar Akhbar Anthony'was released 43 years ago on this day, and the veteran actor took to social media to reminisce about the film.

0
Amitabh Bachchan: ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ surpasses ‘Baahubali 2’ collections, when adjusted for inflation

The Bollywood star said that his 1977 film made ₹7.25 crores upon release, a figure that would...
Hindu - Published


