Once Pandemic Restrictions End Biden Looks to Return to Campaign Trail In-Person Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:55s - Published now Once Pandemic Restrictions End Biden Looks to Return to Campaign Trail In-Person With the pandemic changing how the 2020 campaign is being run, Joe Biden says he’s ready to physically return to a campaign trail once some precautions are lifted. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. 0

