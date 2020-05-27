Global  

Jaw-Dropping Wave Generator Can Create 5 Waves At Once

This amazing artificial surf generator can create 5 separate waves at the same time.

Engineering firm 'Engenuity Solutions' announced they have finalised the innovative world-first wave machine, and it is now ready for commercial production.

The technology was commissioned by Surf Lakes, an Australian company spearheading the project.

It concludes years of development and testing of a full-scale prototype in Yeppoon, Queensland.

'Engenuity Solutions' MD, Dr. Chris Hawley, said: “it's called 5 waves because of its ability to create five separate and distinct levels of waves at the same time and will be attractive to potential surf park operators as it will allow much larger number of people to be surfing in the park at the same time”.

