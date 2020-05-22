Global  

Musician in Spain entertains his neighbors during quarantine

Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 03:33s - Published
Musician in Spain entertains his neighbors during quarantine

Musician in Spain entertains his neighbors during quarantine

A young musician in Tudela, Spain named Victor is entertaining his neighbors during quarantine by putting on a balcony concert for them.

So awesome!

