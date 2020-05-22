Musician in Spain entertains his neighbors during quarantine Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 03:33s - Published 5 days ago Musician in Spain entertains his neighbors during quarantine A young musician in Tudela, Spain named Victor is entertaining his neighbors during quarantine by putting on a balcony concert for them. So awesome! 0

