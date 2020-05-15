Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hordes of locust swarm northern India in 'worst attack' for decades

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:45s - Published
Hordes of locust swarm northern India in 'worst attack' for decades

Hordes of locust swarm northern India in 'worst attack' for decades

Locust swarms have congregated in the northern Indian city of Jaipur causing chaos for residents as well as ruining crops.

Footage from May 25 shows how the pests, in their thousands, plague urban areas.

It has been reported that the locust swarms currently plaguing Indian crops are bred and matured in Iran and Pakistan's Balochistan.

But larger swarms that bred in the Horn of Africa and parts of the Arabian Peninsula, due to abnormal weather activities caused by two cyclones in 2018, are also likely to move towards India soon.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Swarms of locusts land on building in India [Video]

Swarms of locusts land on building in India

Footage shows a swarm of locusts in a residential area in Jaipur, India, as the insects ravage homes and crops. In the video taken on May 25, thousands of the locusts landed on buildings as..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:06Published
Framers worried after swarm of locusts attack land in northern India [Video]

Framers worried after swarm of locusts attack land in northern India

A swarm of locusts entering the city of Ajmer in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan has left farmers worried. Footage from Monday (May 11) shows a large number of locusts covering the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:01Published