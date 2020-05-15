Hordes of locust swarm northern India in 'worst attack' for decades

Locust swarms have congregated in the northern Indian city of Jaipur causing chaos for residents as well as ruining crops.

Footage from May 25 shows how the pests, in their thousands, plague urban areas.

It has been reported that the locust swarms currently plaguing Indian crops are bred and matured in Iran and Pakistan's Balochistan.

But larger swarms that bred in the Horn of Africa and parts of the Arabian Peninsula, due to abnormal weather activities caused by two cyclones in 2018, are also likely to move towards India soon.