NYC Rental Market May Be Rebounding, as Residents Remain Forced to Tour Apartments Virtually Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:51s - Published 3 days ago NYC Rental Market May Be Rebounding, as Residents Remain Forced to Tour Apartments Virtually The New York rental market may be starting to rebound, after seeing the number of available units drop by more than half in the last two weeks of March. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this