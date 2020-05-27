Global  

Trump Threatens To 'Close' Twitter Down

Trump Threatens To 'Close' Twitter Down
President Trump threatened to close Twitter.
Trump accuses Twitter of 2020 election interference after the platform fact-checks his tweets

Donald Trump has lashed out at Twitter, accusing the site of not only interfering in the 2020...
Donald Trump: Twitter takes extraordinary move of fact-checking the US President's tweets

Donald Trump: Twitter takes extraordinary move of fact-checking the US President's tweetsTwitter has taken the extraordinary step of flagging President Donald Trump's tweets with a...
Trump threatens to regulate or shut down social media companies [Video]

Trump threatens to regulate or shut down social media companies

The president appears to be furious after Twitter tagged some of his claims as false or misleading. This report produced by Zachary Goelman

Donald Trump Hits Back At Twitter [Video]

Donald Trump Hits Back At Twitter

Donald Trump Hits Back At Twitter

