Trump Threatens To 'Close' Twitter Down

Matthew RT @thedailybeast: BREAKING: The president has threatened to close down social-media companies that “silence conservatives voices,” one day… 4 seconds ago
Jason Walton RT @TIME: "We will strongly regulate, or close them down." Trump threatens to shutter social media platforms after Twitter fact-checks him… 4 seconds ago
mike What a fucking lunatic
https://t.co/MkfQTevVn1 10 seconds ago
George Leon TThe Independent: Trump threatens to close down social media platforms which ‘silence conservative voices’ after Tw… https://t.co/feWzbgNmEb 14 seconds ago
Kim Landsbergen Hahahahahaha
Trump threatens to shut down social media platforms after @Twitter actually does its job and posts wa… https://t.co/8fjNrA81bx 15 seconds ago
exhausted RT @AP_Politics: President Trump threatens social media companies with new regulation or even shuttering after Twitter moved to add fact ch… 19 seconds ago
abouttime RT @Independent: Trump threatens to shut down social media platforms after Twitter posts warning under his tweet https://t.co/l0aCjzkQwe 20 seconds ago
Vansan Morgan RT @ABC: Pres. Trump threatens to "close" down social media platforms after Twitter fact checks claims on mail-in voting fraud. https://t.c… 27 seconds ago
Trump threatens to regulate or shut down social media companiesThe president appears to be furious after Twitter tagged some of his claims as false or misleading. This report produced by Zachary Goelman
Donald Trump Hits Back At TwitterDonald Trump Hits Back At Twitter