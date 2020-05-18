Global  

Premier League clubs unanimously vote to resume contact training

Premier League clubs unanimously vote to resume contact training

Premier League clubs unanimously vote to resume contact training

Premier League clubs vote unanimously to resume contact training as ‘Project Restart’ takes a giant step forwards.

Squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising any unnecessary close contact.

